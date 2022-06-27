Main content

Scope This specialty section publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research in which the main focus is on the use of brain imaging approaches to address key scientific questions in cognitive neuroscience. Imaging techniques may include, but are not limited to, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), optical imaging (e.g., functional near-infrared spectroscopy; fNIRS), electroencephalogram (EEG), diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), magnetoencephalography (MEG) and positron emission tomography (PET). A key interest of this section is on research that seeks to elucidate the neural mechanisms that underlie various mental processes, and which identifies key brain-behavior relationships. We further encourage studies that utilize multi-modal approaches (e.g., combining neuroimaging with neurostimulation), state-of-the-art analytic techniques, and/or draw upon mathematical and computational approaches to model brain activity and behavior. Longitudinal studies, replication efforts, meta-analyses, and multi-lab collaborations are also welcome. We will provide a forum for neuroimaging research spanning all areas of cognitive neuroscience, in both human and non-human species, including (but not limited to): • High-level motor function and action planning • Learning and Memory • Language • Higher cognition and control • Decision-making • Affective and motivational influences • Individual differences • Aging and developmental effects • Impaired cognition • Intervention, rehabilitation, and enhancement Original Research articles are of main interest, but Brief Research Reports, Data Reports, and Study Protocols are also welcome, as are Perspective, Review and Opinion articles that discuss and debate timely topics in the field. Empirical studies should demonstrate methodological and statistical rigor, with explicit motivation for the choice of sample size, and adoption of best practices in reporting effect size and sample variability (standard deviation, standard error, confidence intervals, error bars, etc.). Frontiers in Neuroimaging is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Neuroimaging

Abbreviation fnimg

Electronic ISSN 2813-1193

Indexed in Coming Soon

Submission Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.