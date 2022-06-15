Scope

The Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the neural mechanisms underlying mental processes using brain imaging techniques.

Led by Prof. Samantha Jane Brooks from Liverpool John Moores University, the Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cognitive neuroscience, which connect the understanding of brain-behavior relationships and advance the knowledge in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

aging and developmental effects

affective and motivational influences

decision-making

high-level motor function and action planning

higher cognition and control

impaired cognition

individual differences

intervention, rehabilitation, and enhancement

language

learning and memory

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neural mechanisms and brain-behavior relationships in cognitive neuroscience, using a variety of imaging techniques and approaches.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuroimaging for Cognitive Neuroscience section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on cognitive processes and their neural correlates. However, research that is primarily centered on clinical interventions, non-cognitive aspects of brain function, or purely descriptive findings may be considered if they have a relevant cognitive neuroscience context and contribute to the understanding of brain-behavior relationships.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.