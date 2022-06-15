Scope

The Neuroimaging Meta-Analyses section is dedicated to publishing evidence syntheses of brain imaging studies. These syntheses may be conducted using voxel-based meta-analytic methods such as Seed-based d Mapping (SDM) or Activation Likelihood Estimation (ALE), standard meta-analytic software (e.g., when focusing in one or more brain regions), or other suitable methods.

Led by Dr. Joaquim Radua from August Pi i Sunyer Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBAPS), the Neuroimaging Meta-Analyses section welcomes meta-analyses in the various domains of neuroimaging, which advance the understanding of brain structure and function.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in neuroimaging meta-analytic methods

meta-analyses of diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) studies (e.g., fractional anisotropy)

meta-analyses of functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) studies (e.g., activation)

meta-analyses of positron emission tomography (PET) studies (e.g., receptor availability)

meta-analyses of surface-based morphometry (SBM) studies (e.g., cortical thickness)

meta-analyses of voxel-based morphometry (VBM) studies (e.g., gray matter volume)

Submissions should show detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis of brain imaging research, focusing either on the methods or on findings that contribute to the understanding of brain structure and function.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Non-meta-analytic reviews and analyses of original data are typically out of the scope of this section, though there may be justifiable exceptions (e.g., when the analyses of original data are only a complement to a meta-analysis).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating solid scientific knowledge in the field of neuroimaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.