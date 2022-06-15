Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes research across nuclear science, technology, and engineering.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Sergei Dudarev (United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority, UK), this DOAJ indexed journal publishes research on various domains of nuclear engineering. Applications of nuclear engineering have grown rapidly in recent years and increasingly transcend conventional subject boundaries. The journal aims to advance multidisciplinary research in this field and welcomes submissions that bridge the gap between research and practical applications. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

advanced modelling and simulation of processes, materials and systems

applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence

design of reactors and power plants

effects of radiation on materials, components and systems

fission and fusion materials and power generation

fundamentals and applications of plasmas

management of nuclear waste

nuclear materials

nuclear plant decommissioning and spent fuel management

nuclear systems engineering

radiation effects

structural integrity and nuclear safety analysis.

The journal does not publish papers on nuclear medicine. Manuscripts on the military applications of nuclear energy, or the effects of radiation on live tissues, are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering is committed to advancing developments in the field of nuclear engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.