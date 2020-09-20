Mission & scope

Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering is an open access journal publishing peer-reviewed research across nuclear science, technology, and engineering. The journal serves the multidisciplinary community working on fission and fusion power generation, the design of reactors and power plants, nuclear materials, fundamentals and applications of plasmas, nuclear systems engineering, radiation effects, nuclear safety, managements of nuclear waste, and advanced modelling and simulation of processes, materials and systems.

Applications of nuclear engineering have grown rapidly in recent years and increasingly transcend conventional subject boundaries. Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering provides a forum for the international community advancing multidisciplinary research in this field.

Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering offers a publication and reference venue to the broad community of scientists and engineers carrying out original research in:

• Fission and fusion physics and technology

• Radiation transport, reactor thermal hydraulics and heat transfer, plasma technology, advanced plasma control and applications

• Structural fission and fusion power plant design, advanced fission fuel and fuel enrichment and management technologies

• Fission and fusion materials, including deuterium and tritium research for fusion power generation

• Advanced computational modelling and simulations algorithms, data analysis, digital twins, applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence

• Structural integrity and safety analysis, effects of radiation on materials, components and systems

• Ionizing radiation degradation, low- and high-level waste treatment and processing, storage, disposal, waste encapsulation, nuclear plant decommissioning and spent fuel management

• Ionizing radiation detection, radiation imaging (excluding medical applications), detector design, nuclear reactor analysis, neutron activation analysis, radiation-detection technologies



Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering does not publish research related to military applications of nuclear energy, or the effects of radiation on live tissues.