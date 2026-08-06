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UMR6457 Laboratoire de Physique Subatomique et des Technologies Associées (SUBATECH)
Nantes, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Independent researcher
Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN)
Mol, Belgium
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management