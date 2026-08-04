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Centre de Recherche sur les Risques et les Crises, ParisTech École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris, Université de Sciences Lettres de Paris
Sophia Antipolis, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Nuclear Safety
King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia
Associate Editor
Nuclear Safety
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR)
Mahabalipuram, India
Associate Editor
Nuclear Safety
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Nuclear Safety