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United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority
Abingdon, United Kingdom
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Nuclear Materials
UMR6457 Laboratoire de Physique Subatomique et des Technologies Associées (SUBATECH)
Nantes, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Xi'an Jiaotong University
Xi'an, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Nuclear Reactor Design