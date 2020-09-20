bernd grambow
UMR6457 Laboratoire de Physique Subatomique et des Technologies Associées (SUBATECH)
Nantes, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Independent researcher
Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN)
Mol, Belgium
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
IMT Atlantique Bretagne-Pays de la Loire
Nantes, France
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas, Medioambientales y Tecnológicas
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
UCLA B.John Garrick Institute for Risk Researach
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Clausthal University of Technology
Clausthal-Zellerfeld, Germany
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Huzhou University
Huzhou, China
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management
Forschungszentrum Juelich
Jülich, Germany
Associate Editor
Radioactive Waste Management