Scope

The ‘Fission and Reactor Design’ section of Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of Nuclear Engineering. All nuclear reactors under operation in the world are fission reactors and there are more technical innovations in advanced nuclear reactor design.

This section particularly welcomes submissions on the following topical areas:

• Reactor physics and radiation transport

• Reactor thermal hydraulics

• Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

• Nuclear reactor safety

• Nuclear reactor severe accident

• Reactor control and dynamics

• Reactor simulation

• Structural plant design

• Nuclear fuels research and fuel cycle

• Nuclear codes & standards, verification and validation

• Advanced nuclear reactor design

Original research related to the above research topics is welcome to be submitted to this section. The research on Nuclear Fusion is recommended to submit to the Fusion and Plasma Physics Section.

The section does not accept submissions on the following topics:

• Military applications of nuclear engineering (e.g. nuclear submarines, high-grade nuclear fuels for detonation devices)

• Radiation effects on live tissues or other areas related to radio medicine (e.g. imaging, therapeutic radioisotopes)