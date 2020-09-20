Scope

The ‘Nuclear Materials’ section of Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering will publish impactful peer-reviewed articles on materials science research related to nuclear technology.

This section particularly welcomes submissions on the following topical areas:

• Degradation of irradiated or radioactive materials

• Post irradiation examination of nuclear reactor components

• Nuclear waste storage and disposal

• Fission product behavior

• Cladding, core structures, structural materials and control components

• Reactor control and dynamics

• Atomic scale processes, microstructures, thermodynamics, mechanical properties, physical properties, and corrosion of fission reactor materials, including nuclear fuels (ceramics, metals, molten salts, etc.)

Articles concerning advances in multimodal characterization and modeling of nuclear materials, actinide chemistry of materials, nuclear waste forms and new approaches to waste immobilization, and radiation effects relevant to nuclear technology would be acceptable.

The section is particularly focused on the science that will support sustainability and deployment of nuclear technology, safety, and environmental justice.