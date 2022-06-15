Scope

The Nuclear Materials section publishes research focused on materials science in the context of nuclear technology.

Led by Dr. Edgar Buck from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, this section invites detailed research that contributes to the development and understanding of nuclear materials science and engineering and its diverse applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

Fuels and Advanced Manufacturing Advanced manufacturing processes for nuclear fuels and other nuclear materials

Ceramic, metallic, and molten salt fuel systems

Fuel fabrication, qualification, and performance under irradiation Fundamental Materials Properties and Behaviour Atomic-scale processes, microstructures, and thermodynamics of reactor materials (fission and fusion)

Mechanical properties, physical properties, and corrosion behaviour

Radiation damage mechanisms and defect evolution Reactor Structural and Core Materials Cladding materials and performance under operational and accident conditions

Core structures, structural materials, and control components

Compatibility and interaction between fuel and cladding or coolant systems Degradation, Irradiation Effects, and Post-Irradiation Examination Degradation of irradiated or radioactive materials

Fission product behaviour and release

Post-irradiation examination (PIE) of nuclear fuels and reactor components

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the materials science aspects of nuclear technology, focusing on sustainability, safety, and environmental justice.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and progress of nuclear technology, materials science, and environmental safety, focusing on SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nuclear engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.