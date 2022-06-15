Scope

The Radioactive Waste Management section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of radioactive waste management. Its mission is to become an exchange forum at the highest scientific quality level and a source of reliable and integrated information in an inter- and transdisciplinary as well as operational context.

Led by Dr. Bernd Grambow from the Laboratory of Subatomic Physics and Associated Technologies (SUBATECH), the Radioactive Waste Management section welcomes submissions which contribute to a comprehensive understanding of radioactive waste management practices and techniques.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Waste Characterisation, Classification, and Pre-Disposal Processing Waste types and fuel cycle impacts (HLW, SF, low and intermediate level, NORM, etc.)

Waste characterisation, classification, and waste acceptance criteria

Waste reduction, processing, and packaging

Exemption and clearance, quality assurance, and criticality safety Engineering Options and Repository Implementation Interim storage, geological and surface disposal, and deep bore holes

Repository architecture, design optimisation, and mining

Repository construction, operation, closure, retrievability, and reversibility

Transport and logistics of radioactive waste packages Geosciences and Site Characterisation Rock and ground/pore water properties, tectonics, and geomechanics

Hydrology, microbiology, geochemistry, and climate evolution

Geostatistics, siting, and screening methods Radionuclide Migration and Barrier Performance Radionuclide and chemotoxic migration, including diffusion, advection, and osmotic effects

Gas transport, organic complexants, and microorganism interactions

Surface properties, grain boundaries, sorption, solubility, coprecipitation, and thermodynamics Science of Materials and Engineered Barriers Waste forms, containers, buffers, backfills, plugs, and seals

Reactions, corrosion, and multi-material interactions

Fracture mechanics and radiation effects on barrier and structural materials Safety Case, Modelling, and Performance Assessment Individual process modelling and thermal-hydraulic-mechanical-chemical couplings

Digital twins, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and molecular approaches

Performance and safety assessments, uncertainties, and biosphere models

Safety and performance indicators, scenarios, and safety case methodology Governance, Society, and Knowledge Management National road maps, international collaboration, and monitoring concepts

Management and financial issues, safety culture, education and training

Intergenerational issues and long-time horizons

Societal dialogue, participative approaches, and philosophical/ethical aspects

Legal and regulatory issues, licensing, and risk perception Reviews, National Progress, and Cross-Cutting Perspectives National progress reports and overviews of previous R&D

"Grey" literature synthesis

Integrated perspectives on safety, implementation, and sustainability

The section encourages integrated views on waste management and welcomes submissions from researchers across radiogeochemistry, materials science, geo-engineering, hydrology, geosciences, biology, computer science, and the humanities and social sciences.