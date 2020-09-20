Scope

The ‘Radioactive Waste Management’ section of Frontiers in Nuclear Engineering publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research papers across the field of radioactive waste management. Its mission is to become a scientific exchange forum at the highest scientific quality level and a source of reliable and integrated information in an inter- and transdisciplinary as well as operational context. Submitted articles will cover all steps from waste characterization and classification, various predisposal processes such as waste processing, storage and transport, waste classifications and waste acceptance criteria as well as the most advanced methods for implementing final end-points like surface or geological disposal. Moreover, safety cases and safety assessments, related process understanding and modeling will be addressed. We invite national and international contributions from radio- and geochemistry, materials science, (geo-)engineering, hydrology, geosciences, biology, computer as well as humanities and social sciences. It encourages integrated views on waste management.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• National progress letters, overview/review of previous R&D, documented in difficult to access “grey” literature, including editorial articles, putting the science/ tech/engineering contributions in perspective of safety and implementation

• Waste: fuel cycle impacts, waste types (HLW, SF, low, intermediate, NORM,...), predisposal issues like waste reduction, characterization, classification, processing, waste packages, exemption and clearance, waste acceptance criteria, quality assurance, criticality safety

• Engineering Options + Implementation: interim storage, geological and surface disposal, deep bore holes, repository architecture, design optimization, mining, repository construction, operation, closure, retrievability and reversibility

• Geosciences in waste management: rock and ground/pore water properties, tectonics, geomechanics, hydrology, microbiology, geochemistry, climate evolution, geostatistics, siting and screening methods

• Science of materials: Waste forms, containers and engineered barrier materials, buffers and backfills, plugs and seals. Reactions, corrosion, multi-materials interaction, fracture mechanical and radiation effects

• Migration: Radionuclide /chemotoxic (including diffusion advection, osmotic effects, gas transport, organic complexants, microorganism, surface properties, grain boundaries, sorption, solubility, coprecipitation, thermodynamics)

• Safety case, Assessment and Modelling: Individual processes, THMC couplings, digital twins, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, molecular approaches, performance and safety assessments, uncertainties, biosphere models, safety and performance indicators, scenarios, safety case methodology

• Societal dialog, participative approaches, philosophical/ethical aspects, legal and regulatory issues, licensing, risk perception

• Management and financial issues, national road maps, international collaboration, monitoring concepts, knowledge management, safety culture, education and training, intergenerational issues, long time horizons

All contributions reinforce the insights into the scientific basis of radioactive waste management. Reports dealing with commercial issues do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals.