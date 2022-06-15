Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Scope

The Cornea and Refractive Surgery section is committed to publishing research focused on the advancement of corneal and refractive procedures.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Namrata Sharma from Dr. R. P. Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Cornea and Refractive Surgery section encourages submissions in various domains of corneal and refractive surgery, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of these procedures.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

contact lenses

corneal cross-linking procedures and their modifications

corneal refractive procedures

intracorneal ring segment procedures and their modifications

keratoplasty procedures

MIOCT-guided techniques

modifications and use of component keratoplasty procedures for various pathologies

modifications of keratoplasty techniques for various pathologies

phakic IOLs

presbyopia correction procedures

refractive lens exchange procedures

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and techniques in corneal and refractive surgery.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cornea and refractive surgery to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.