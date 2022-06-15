Scope

The Inflammatory Eye Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing intraocular inflammatory disorders and their impact on vision.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Jennifer Thorne from Wilmer Eye Institute, School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine, the Inflammatory Eye Diseases section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ocular inflammation, which aim to enhance knowledge and improve treatment outcomes for patients suffering from these conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

drug delivery, gene therapy, and precision medicine

evolving molecular and immunologic approaches in etiologic diagnosis

geographic variation and epidemiology of uveitis and related ocular inflammations

imaging and biomarkers in diagnosis and management

ocular fluids and tissue analysis and surgical interventions

recent advances in therapeutic intervention, immunomodulatory agents, and biologicals

telehealth and artificial intelligence

therapeutic agents induced intraocular inflammations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pathogenesis, clinical features, and underlying mechanisms of intraocular inflammatory diseases, as well as methods for prevention and minimizing vision loss in affected patients.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of inflammatory eye diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.