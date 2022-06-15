Scope

The Lens and Cataract section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of lens biology and pathology, as well as improving the management of lens disorders.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Michael Wormstone from The University of Nottingham Ningbo, the Lens and Cataract section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ophthalmology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cataract formation

cataract surgery

channels, barriers, and fluid circulation in the lens

crystallins

growth factors and signaling pathways

health economics and social impact of lens disorders

intraocular lenses

lens anatomy and ultrastructure

lens biomechanics

lens development

lens regeneration, stem cells, and organoids

optical properties of the lens

posterior capsule opacification

presbyopia

redox biology in the lens

treatment and management of lens conditions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, pathology, and management of lens disorders, aiming to improve the lives of millions affected by these conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of lens biology and pathology, cataract surgery, lens development, and treatment and management of lens conditions, contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of lens and cataract to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.