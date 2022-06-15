Scope

The Neuro-Ophthalmology Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the neurological basis for visual phenomena.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Andrew Lee from Houston Methodist Hospital, the Neuro-Ophthalmology Disorders section welcomes submissions in the various domains of neuro-ophthalmology, which connect the fields of ophthalmology and neurology to advance our understanding of visual disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cortical disorders affecting visual function

disorders of the pupil

eyelid and facial abnormalities

functional visual disorders

giant cell arteritis

myasthenia gravis

neuro-ophthalmology and systemic disease

neuroimaging related to neuro-ophthalmology

nystagmus

ocular motility disorders

optic neuritis

optic neuropathies (including hereditary, traumatic, neoplastic, and toxic/nutritional etiologies)

pediatric neuro-ophthalmology

pseudotumor cerebri

strabismus

thyroid eye disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the neurological aspects of visual disorders and their impact on patients' lives.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuro-ophthalmology disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.