Scope

The New Technologies in Ophthalmology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of ophthalmology through innovative technologies.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Vasudevan Lakshminarayanan from the University of Waterloo, the New Technologies in Ophthalmology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ophthalmology, which foster collaboration and discussion between specialties to achieve the common goal of preventing vision loss by advancing technological innovations.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial intelligence or machine learning

biophotonics

computational methods

drug-delivery systems

gene therapy and optogenetics

low vision rehabilitation

nanoscience applications

non-invasive assessment of the visual system

ophthalmic devices and imaging (both hardware and software)

surgical materials and procedures, such as the use of lasers in treatment

use of virtual reality/assisted reality devices in ophthalmic education

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of new technologies in ophthalmology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of new technologies in ophthalmology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.