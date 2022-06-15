Scope

The Oculoplastics, Orbit and Trauma section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in oculoplastic surgery, orbital disease, and ophthalmic trauma.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Alon Kahana from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, the Oculoplastics, Orbit and Trauma section welcomes submissions that aim to enhance clinical solutions for better patient management.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emerging technologies such as orbital imaging

eyelid and lacrimal disorders, including congenital deformities

oculoplastic aesthetic treatments (surgical and non-surgical)

ophthalmic trauma, including ocular, periocular, periorbital, and orbitofacial

orbital and periocular vascular anomalies

orbital disorders such as thyroid eye disease

periocular oncology

surgical techniques

treatment outcomes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of oculoplastic surgery, orbital disease, and ophthalmic trauma, with a focus on improving patient care and outcomes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being. The section targets a persistent gap in thematic knowledge sharing among the international community of medical professionals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oculoplastics, orbit and trauma to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.