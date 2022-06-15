Scope

The Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in pediatric eye health and strabismus.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Rohit Saxena from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric eye care and strabismus, which connect interdisciplinary research and promote best practices in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

all aspects of strabismus

interdisciplinary research in the pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus field

pediatric cataract

pediatric ocular genetics

pediatric ocular oncology

pediatric ocular surface, corneal and anterior segment pathology

pediatric orbital pathology

pediatric retinal pathology

refractive errors

surgical and imaging techniques

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of pediatric eye diseases and strabismus.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.