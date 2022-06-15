Scope

The Retina section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of retinal diseases and their treatments.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Winfried Amoaku from the University of Nottingham, the Retina section welcomes submissions in the various domains of retina research, which aim to elucidate disease burden, enhance understanding and improve treatment outcomes for retinal diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cell therapies, including stem cell

clinical service delivery models

clinical trials and studies

diagnosis and therapeutics of retinal diseases

disease and treatment burden

epidemiology of retinal diseases

genetics of chorioretinal diseases

gene therapy

inherited retinal diseases

molecular basis of disease and treatment

neurodegeneration

new tools for investigating and modeling retinal diseases

retinal imaging in health and disease

visual rehabilitation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of retinal diseases, their diagnosis, and treatment options.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Retina section does not consider research focused on highly technical specialized knowledge in laboratory techniques, basic genetic theories, and biophysics that do not have a direct connection to retinal diseases and their treatments. Additionally, studies unrelated to the retina and its associated conditions, or those lacking a clear focus on the retina's structure, function, or pathology, are deemed unsuitable. However, vitreoretinal surgical techniques, treatments, and outcomes that contribute to the understanding and improvement of retinal diseases are considered within the scope of this section. Broader ophthalmological or neurological topics without a fundamental basis in the retina fall outside the section's scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of retina research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.