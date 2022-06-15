Scope

The Surgical Ophthalmology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of surgical ophthalmology and improving patient outcomes.

Led by Specialty Chief Editor Professor Ludwig M. Heindl from the University Hospital of Cologne, the Surgical Ophthalmology section welcomes submissions in various domains of surgical ophthalmology, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of eye diseases through surgical interventions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced fundamental and translational research in the surgical treatment of eye diseases

clinical research on novel treatment methods for eye diseases or surgery-related complications

interdisciplinary research on surgery-related eye and vision science, such as materials science and artificial intelligence

new equipment applied in surgical procedures or peri-operative evaluation of ocular diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and innovations in surgical ophthalmology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3): Good Health and Well-being.

The Surgical Ophthalmology section does not consider studies related to diagnostic techniques or drugs, as its focus is on surgical interventions in ophthalmology. Additionally, submissions related to other surgical fields such as general, orthopedic, plastic, or cardiovascular surgery are considered outside the scope of this section. However, interdisciplinary research on surgery-related eye and vision science, such as materials science and artificial intelligence, is welcomed as long as it specifically addresses surgical interventions in ophthalmology and contributes to the advancement of good health and well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of surgical ophthalmology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.