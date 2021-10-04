Centre for Molecular Therapeutics, Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, Division of Tropical Health and Medicine, James Cook University

Mission & scope

Frontiers in Parasitology is a multidisciplinary journal indexed in PubMed Central and DOAJ, which investigates the most important challenges in parasitology and parasitism, and particularly how parasites impact humans, animals, and plants.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Alex Loukas (Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine, James Cook University, Australia), the journal welcomes research on socially and economically relevant parasites and host-parasite relationships that impact the planet.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

antiparasitic drugs and drug resistance

epidemiology and ecology

immunity and immune evasion

molecular cellular parasitology

parasite diagnostics

parasite genetics

parasite vaccines

parasitology omics.

Frontiers in Parasitology encourages the involvement of early and mid-career researchers at both editorial and authorship levels.

The journal also welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being; SDG 6: clean water and sanitation; SDG 14: life below water; and SDG 15: life on land.

Manuscripts relating to pathogenic viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasitoid insects are not suitable for publication in this journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Parasitology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.