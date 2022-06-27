adedayo michael awoniyi
Institute of Collective Health, Federal University of Bahia
Salvador, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Institute of Collective Health, Federal University of Bahia
Salvador, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Center for Environmental Science, University of Maryland, College Park
Cambridge, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
University of La Laguna
San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
University of Oklahoma
Norman, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State University
Corvallis, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, School of Public Health, Harvard University
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
UMR5554 Institut des Sciences de l'Evolution de Montpellier (ISEM)
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Berry College
Mount Berry, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Centre de Biologie pour la Gestion des Populations (CBGP)
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Toxoplasmosis Research Center, Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences
Sari, Iran
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Department of Zoology, Faculty of Science, University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Agence Nationale de Sécurité Sanitaire de l’Alimentation, de l’Environnement et du Travail (ANSES)
Maisons-Alfort, France
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)
Ottawa, Canada
Community Reviewer
Epidemiology and Ecology