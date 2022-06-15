Scope

The Biophotonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the rapid dissemination of the latest advances in Biophotonics at both fundamental and applied levels.

Led by Prof. Bahman Anvari from the University of California, Riverside, the Biophotonics section welcomes submissions in various domains of Biophotonics, which connect fundamental research with applied outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biophotonics instrumentation and sensors

data processing methods, machine learning, and artificial intelligence as applied in biophotonics

interaction of light with biological materials

mathematical modeling of light propagation in biological materials and tissue response

optical materials, delivery systems, probes, and reporters

optical microscopy, spectroscopy, biomedical and bioimaging

optical properties of biological materials

optical tweezers and laser scissors

phototherapeutics

point-of-care devices, particularly in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure)

This interdisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Biophotonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.