Main content

Scope Light enables so much, both on and beyond, our planet! Published research within the Light Sources and Luminescent Materials section will encompass: Light sources: The demonstration and application of novel lasers, LEDs, and other light sources;

Ranging from ultraviolet through the visible to the infrared;

Operated in continuous- or pulsed-mode;

Seeking to enhance the performance, efficiency and the wavelength ranges of such devices;

A wide range of applications, e.g. illumination, spectroscopy, communication, object recognition, manufacturing, life sciences, and the internet-of-things, as well as others;

Research advancing knowledge in the underlying materials research and photophysical mechanisms. Luminescent materials: Enabling the spectral conversion of one wavelength of light to another;

Ranging from classical Stokes-shifted photoluminescence to quantum cutting (down-conversion) and up-conversion;

Via a wide variety of mechanisms spanning many decades of lifetime;

With applications ranging from lighting and displays, biomedical imaging, photodynamic therapy, anticounterfeiting and solar energy harvesting. This section within Frontiers in Photonics will bring together all these themes in an interdisciplinary manner in order to advance the science of light. Frontiers in Photonics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Photon.

Abbreviation fphot

Electronic ISSN 2673-6853

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

Submission Light Sources and Luminescent Materials welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Light Sources and Luminescent Materials, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.