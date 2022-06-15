Scope

The Light Sources and Luminescent Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the science of light and its applications.

Led by Prof. Bryce Richards from Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), the Light Sources and Luminescent Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photonics, which connect interdisciplinary themes to enhance the understanding and development of light-based technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications in areas such as illumination, spectroscopy, communication, object recognition, manufacturing, life sciences, and the internet-of-things

continuous- or pulsed-mode operation of light sources

demonstration and application of novel lasers, LEDs, and other light sources

enhancing the performance, efficiency, and wavelength ranges of devices

luminescent materials for spectral conversion of light wavelengths

mechanisms for luminescence, including Stokes-shifted photoluminescence, quantum cutting, and up-conversion

research on underlying materials and photophysical mechanisms - spanning ultraviolet, visible, and infrared wavelengths

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and understanding of light sources and luminescent materials. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and development of light-based technologies, applications in various domains, and luminescent materials.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.