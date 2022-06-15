Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering, Polytechnic University of Milan

Scope

The Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of optical processing and computing in both classical and quantum regimes.

Led by Prof. Francesco Morichetti from the Polytechnic University of Milan, the Neuromorphic Photonics and Photonic Computing section welcomes submissions in various domains of photonics and computing, which connect fundamental and applied research to create innovative solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms, control techniques, and training tools for optical computing systems

free-space optical (FSO) computation

generation, manipulation, and detection of single photons and quantum states in photonic devices and circuits

modeling and design of optical computing devices and systems

nonlinear optical processing and computing

novel materials, meta-materials, meta-surfaces, subwavelength, and nanophotonic devices for advanced optical processing

optical cryptography, chaotic systems, and optical quantum key distribution

photonic implementation of mathematical operations, photonic accelerators, and photonic (co)processors

photonic neural networks, photonic neuromorphic systems, and photonic reservoir computing

photonics in high-performance computing, optical interconnects, and edge computing

programmable, switchable, and reconfigurable photonics for advanced optical computing and quantum processing

prospects, scalability, and energy efficiency issues in optical computing

spiking neural networks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of neuromorphic photonics and photonic computing technologies. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photonics and computing to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.