Specialty chief editor ting-chung poon Virginia Tech Blacksburg , United States Specialty Chief Editor Optical Information Processing and Holography

Scope The Optical Information Processing and Holography section in Frontiers in Photonics aims to publish high-quality, original and innovative scientific/technological advances related to optical information processing, displays, holographic technologies, holographic materials, integrated photonics, and optical data processing and storage. Submissions are welcome in, but are not limited to, the following topics: 2D & 3D imaging and processing

Information optics

Deep learning and neural networks in optics

Microscopy and tomography

Quantitative phase imaging

Transport of intensity methods

Metrology and profilometry

Digital holography

Holography in industrial sensing and inspection

Digital holography for augmented reality and virtual reality applications

Computer-generated holography

Incoherent holography

Plasmonic holography

Holography with various sources such as infrared laser, terahertz wave, and X-ray

Metasurface holograms

Holographic recording materials and techniques

Spatial light modulator

2D & 3D displays

Holographic display

Integral imaging

Optical data processing and storage

LIDAR and related remote sensing techniques

Integrated photonics and sensors. Frontiers in Photonics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

