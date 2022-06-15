Scope

The Optical Information Processing and Holography section focuses on publishing research that advances the fields of optical technology and holography.

Led by Prof. Ting-Chung Poon from Virginia Tech, this section encourages submissions across a broad spectrum of optical technologies, aiming to merge foundational scientific principles with practical technological applications.

Topics considered within this section include:

2D & 3D displays

2D & 3D imaging and processing

computer-generated holography

data storage and processing in optics

deep learning and neural networks in optics

digital holography for virtual reality and augmented reality applications

holographic display

holography involving plasmonics

holography using varied sources like infrared lasers, x-rays, and terahertz waves

holograms using metasurfaces

industrial applications of holography

integral imaging

imaging that involves quantitative phase techniques

materials and techniques for holographic recording

methods for metrology and profilometry

modulation using spatial light

non-coherent holography

optics information systems

photonics integration and sensors

remote sensing techniques related to lidar

techniques in microscopy and tomography

intensity transportation methods

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth insights into emerging technologies in optical information processing and the development of new holographic methods. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Optical Information Processing and Holography to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.