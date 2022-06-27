ting-chung poon
Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Jinan University
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Guangdong University of Technology
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Bremer Institut für angewandte Strahltechnik
Bremen, Germany
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Nanjing University of Science and Technology
Nanjing, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Beijing Institute of Technology
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Institute of Applied Sciences and Intelligent Systems, Department of Physical Sciences and Technologies of Matter, National Research Council (CNR)
Pozzuoli, Italy
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Xian Institute of Optics and Precision Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Xi'an, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Indian Institute of Technology Patna
Patna, India
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Le Mans Université
Le Mans, France
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Beihang University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Inha University
Incheon, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Department of Engineering Sciences and Mathematics, Luleå University of Technology
Lulea, Sweden
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (Japan)
Koganei, Japan
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography
Warsaw University of Technology
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Optical Information Processing and Holography