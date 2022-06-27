Main content

Specialty chief editor shujuan huang Macquarie University Sydney , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Photovoltaic Materials and Devices

Scope The Photovoltaic Materials and Devices section provides a high quality, multidisciplinary forum for the dissemination of innovative research findings related to photovoltaic materials and devices, covering theoretical, fundamental and experimental aspects of materials science and device technology. Submissions are welcome in, but are not limited to, the following topics: Single- and multi-crystalline solar cells, with particular interest in technologies improving cost effectiveness of cells and modules

Thin film solar cells including perovskite, quantum dot, organic, dye-sensitized and chalcogenide cells

Tandem solar devices

Advanced concepts for next generation high-efficiency solar cells, such as intermediate band, up-conversion, and hot carrier solar cells

Light management in photovoltaic devices

Emerging materials for potential manufacturing cost reduction

New deployment applications, including architectural-integrated photovoltaics Our mission is to promote innovative research and advances that will have a significant impact on the development of renewable energy technologies. Frontiers in Photonics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Photon.

Abbreviation fphot

Electronic ISSN 2673-6853

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

Submission Photovoltaic Materials and Devices welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Photovoltaic Materials and Devices, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.