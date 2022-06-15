Scope

The Photovoltaic Materials and Devices section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative findings in photovoltaic materials and device technology.

Led by Prof. Shujuan Huang from Macquarie University and Prof. Hongxia Wang from Queensland University of Technology, the Photovoltaic Materials and Devices section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photovoltaic research, which connect theoretical, fundamental, and experimental aspects of materials science and device technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced concepts for next generation high-efficiency solar cells, such as intermediate band, up-conversion, and hot carrier solar cells

emerging materials for potential manufacturing cost reduction

light management in photovoltaic devices

machine learning driven PV material sand devices research

new deployment applications, including architectural-integrated photovoltaics

single- and multi-crystalline solar cells, with particular interest in technologies improving cost effectiveness of cells and modules

tandem solar devices

thin film solar cells including perovskite, quantum dot, organic, dye-sensitized, and chalcogenide cells

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and innovation of photovoltaic materials and devices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the photovoltaic materials and devices, focusing on high-efficiency solar cells, emerging materials, light management, new deployment applications, cost-effective technologies, and thin film solar cells, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of photovoltaic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.