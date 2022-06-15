Scope

The Biophysics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the physical mechanisms in biosystems at various organizational levels.

Led by Dr. Chong Fang from Oregon State University, the Biophysics section welcomes submissions in the diverse domains of biophysics, which connect and integrate the knowledge from biology, physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioelectronics

biomechanics

biomimetic

cellular biophysics

enzyme kinetics

fluorescent imaging techniques

molecular biophysics

physics of the genome

quantum biology

synthetic biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical processes and mechanisms occurring in biological systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Biophysics section does not consider submissions focused solely on pharmacology, medical treatments, or disease mechanisms, as these topics may fall outside the scope of biophysical research. However, studies that integrate biophysical approaches to understand drug development or the physical principles underlying biological systems related to health and well-being are welcome. In general submissions should emphasize the physical principles underlying biological systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Biophysics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.