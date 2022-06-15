Scope

The Gastrointestinal Sciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the secretory, absorptive, elimination, motility, endocrine, neural and immune functions of the gastrointestinal system and its organs.

Led by Dr. Stephen Pandol from Cedars Sinai Medical Center, the Gastrointestinal Sciences section welcomes submissions in various domains of gastrointestinal research, which connect fundamental and clinical findings to enhance our knowledge of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive physiologic mechanisms

artificial intelligence in gastrointestinal physiology and pathology

dietary nutrients and their metabolic products affecting gastrointestinal regulation

disease pathways resulting from disrupted adaptive mechanisms

gut-brain axis

gut microbiome and its influence on gastrointestinal function

innate immune system of the gut

normal physiologic mechanisms of regulation

organ failure related to gastrointestinal dysfunction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the regulation, function, and interaction of the gastrointestinal tract and its organs, as well as the factors that influence their health and disease states.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gastrointestinal Sciences section does not consider submissions of clinical trials, case reports, and pilot studies – or purely bibliometric studies. Studies primarily centered on non-gastrointestinal diseases, general cancer research without a specific gastrointestinal context, or investigations unrelated to the digestive system and its associated disorders are excluded from this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastrointestinal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.