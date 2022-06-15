Scope

The Physio-logging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of modern sensing technology in understanding physiological functions in animals and humans.

Led by Dr. Andreas Fahlman from Fundación Oceanogràfic de la Comunitat Valenciana, the Physio-logging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of physiology, which connect the understanding of physiological functions with the advancements in sensing technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptation to environmental change

exposure to extreme environments

longitudinal data analysis

miniature/nano sensors

physiological biotelemetry

wearable medical technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the use of sensing technology in investigating physiological functions in animals and humans.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the adaptation to environmental change, exposure to extreme environments, longitudinal data analysis, miniature/nano sensors, physiological biotelemetry, wearable medical technologies, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Physio-logging section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on sleep medicine or related topics, unless they demonstrate a strong connection to physiological logging and the application of modern sensing technology in understanding physiological functions in animals and humans. Research that emphasizes sleep disorders, treatments, or interventions without a clear link to the core objectives of the section will be considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of physiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.