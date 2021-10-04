Mission & scope

Frontiers in Plant Physiology is a multidisciplinary journal that delves into the fascinating world of plant physiology research.

Led by Field Chief Editor Rishikesh Bhalerao from Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Umeå, Frontiers in Plant Physiology invites research contributions from various domains within plant physiology, aiming to bridge the gap between fundamental questions and mechanistic insights. Topics include, but are not limited to:

environmental interactions

molecular and cellular biology

photosynthesis and metabolism

plant morphogenesis and evolution

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 15: Life on Land, which focuses on the protection, restoration, and promotion of sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainable forest management, combating desertification, halting and reversing land degradation, and preventing biodiversity loss. Frontiers in Plant Physiology contributes to this goal by disseminating research that enhances our understanding of plant physiology, ultimately aiding in the sustainable management and conservation of terrestrial ecosystems and biodiversity.

Manuscripts that primarily focus on applied plant research, tissue culture, plant transformation protocols, or those that merely reproduce or confirm findings already reported in other species are not generally suitable for publication in this journal unless they additionally provide new insights.

Frontiers in Plant Physiology is dedicated to fostering advancements in plant physiology by providing unrestricted access to articles and sharing scientific knowledge with researchers and the public, paving the way for future scientific breakthroughs.