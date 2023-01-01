Mission & scope

Frontiers in Plant Physiology aims to publish high quality exciting research in the discipline of plant physiology. We welcome manuscripts that address a fundamental question in plant physiology and provide a mechanistic insight into the phenomenon being studied. The research should make a significant contribution to the field and findings reported should advance the field. We welcome papers that also report findings from non-model organisms.

Frontiers in Plant Physiology has four major sections currently:

• Photosynthesis and metabolism

• Plant morphogenesis and evolution

• Environmental interactions

• Molecular and cellular biology

The journal will not be accepting manuscript that are focused on applied plant research or tissue culture and plant transformation protocols nor those that merely reproduce or confirm findings already reported in other species.