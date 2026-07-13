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Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University
Fuzhou, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Molecular and Cellular Biology
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Molecular and Cellular Biology
UMR5096 Laboratoire Génome et développement des plantes
Perpignan, France
Associate Editor
Molecular and Cellular Biology
UMR5200 Laboratoire de biogenèse membranaire (LBM)
Villenave D Ornon, France
Associate Editor
Molecular and Cellular Biology