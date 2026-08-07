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Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences
Uppsala, Sweden
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Plant Physiology
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Plant Morphogenesis and Evolution
Umeå University
Umeå, Sweden
Specialty Chief Editor
Photosynthesis and Metabolism
Iwate University
Morioka, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Environmental Interactions