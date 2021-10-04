Scope

The Photosynthesis and Metabolism section is committed to publishing research centered on the fundamental aspects of plant physiology, with a focus on photosynthesis and metabolism processes.

Under the guidance of Dr. Wolfgang Schröder from Umeå University, the Photosynthesis and Metabolism section encourages submissions in various domains of plant physiology, aiming to enhance the understanding of structural and functional relationships in this field.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

metabolic adaptations, modifications, and regulation

photosynthetic and/or metabolic responses to stress

photosynthetic electron transport

photosynthesis structural and functional aspects

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the processes and mechanisms involved in photosynthesis and metabolism in plants.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of photosynthesis and metabolism in plants, contributing to SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

Artificial photosynthesis and field studies of photosynthesis and metabolic crop improvement are not in the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Photosynthesis and Metabolism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.