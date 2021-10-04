Australian Centre for Ecogenomics, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Queensland

Scope

The Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of symbiotic and parasitic interactions between protists and other organisms.

Under the guidance of Dr. Cheong Xin Chan from the Australian Centre for Ecogenomics, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Queensland, the Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of protistology, aiming to enhance our understanding of the complex relationships between protists and their hosts or partners.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biodiversity of symbiotic and parasitic protists

development of toolkits to assess symbiotic or parasitic interactions

ecological interactions of protists with other organisms in symbiosis and parasitism

evolution and diversification of symbiotic or parasitic protists

genetics and genomics of protists for mutualistic, commensal, and parasitic associations

molecular mechanisms of protists that underpin the establishment, maintenance, and/or regulation of symbiosis or parasitism

omics investigation of symbiotic and parasitic interactions

protist biology, ecology, and evolution in the holobiont concept

resilience of symbiotic associations to changing environments

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of symbiotic and parasitic interactions involving protists.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of symbiotic and parasitic interactions involving protists, biodiversity, ecological interactions, evolution, genetics, molecular mechanisms, omics investigation, and resilience of symbiotic associations to changing environments, contributing to SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.