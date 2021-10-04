Mission & scope

Frontiers in Protistology is a multidisciplinary journal that explores the diverse world of protists and their ecological and evolutionary significance. Led by Field Chief Editor Shauna Ann Murray from University of Technology Sydney, Frontiers in Protistology welcomes research contributions in various domains of protistology, aiming to bridge the gap between different research fields to enhance our understanding of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems.

Protists are eukaryotic species that are not animals, plants or fungi: variously termed algae, protozoa, and eukaryotic microbes. Environmental ‘-omics’ surveys have revealed that most eukaryotic diversity in both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems worldwide is protistan – about 80%.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

eukaryotic microbial ecology of aquatic and terrestrial protists, including phytoplankton ecology

harmful algal blooms – toxicity, genetics, systematics, ecology, physiology

symbiotic and parasitic eukaryotic microbes and their interactions, ecology, diversity, genetics, and regulation

molecular genetics and regulation, genomics, and other omics of protists, including algae

evolution, phylogenetics, and systematics of protists, including algae

natural bioproducts and biotechnology applications of protists, including algae

innovative experimental or bioinformatic approaches to study ecology and evolution of protists, including algae.

The journal's focus is on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 14: Life Below Water emphasizes the importance of conserving and sustainably using oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development; SDG 15 Life on Land, with an emphasis on terrestrial ecosystems, and SDG 6, with a focus on clean freshwater.

Research areas covered in this journal, such as harmful algal blooms, microbial ecology, symbiosis and parasitism, and eukaryotic evolution and genomics, directly contribute to our understanding of aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems and their conservation. Additionally, the journal's focus on biotechnology applications of protists, including algae, has the potential to contribute to the sustainable use of biological resources. By bridging the gap between various research fields and promoting interdisciplinary research, Frontiers in Protistology aims to support the achievement of SDG 14, 15 and 6 and enhance our understanding of biotic systems.

Manuscripts relating to topics not directly related to protistology, such as research that focuses primarily on animals, plants, or fungi, are not suitable for publication in this journal. However, research on protist communities symbiotic or parasitic in animals, plant or fungal hosts is within scope.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Protistology is committed to advancing developments in the field of protistology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.