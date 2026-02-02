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Kobe University
Kobe, Japan
Specialty Chief Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Faculty of Sciences, University of the Republic
Montevideo, Uruguay
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
University of Macerata
Macerata, Italy
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists
Muséum National d'Histoire Naturelle
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Evolution and Physiology of Protists