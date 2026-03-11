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Cawthron Institute
Nelson, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
University of Concepcion
Concepción, Chile
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists
Centro Interdisciplinario de Ciencias Marinas (IPN)
La Paz, Mexico
Associate Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists