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University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Protistology
Australian Centre for Ecogenomics, School of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Specialty Chief Editor
Symbiotic and Parasitic Protists
Laboratoire Pelagos, Institut Français de Recherche pour l'Exploitation de la Mer (IFREMER)
Centre de Bretagne, France
Specialty Chief Editor
Eukaryotic Microbial Ecology
Cawthron Institute
Nelson, New Zealand
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine and Freshwater Harmful Algae and Protists