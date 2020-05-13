Scope

Satellite missions provide indispensable tools for remote sensing of the interior and exterior of the Earth and planet systems. Remote sensing data acquisition from active and passive sensors, along with theoretical model development for their interpretation help us gain unprecedented insight into their properties and dynamics, and into their interactions from regional to global scales.

However, a number of challenges still remain in the aspects of optimization of instrument design, enhancement of remote sensing accuracy, effective data exploitation, etc. To further enhance satellite remote sensing capabilities, the Satellite Missions section within Frontiers in Remote Sensing focuses on satellite mission development for remote sensing of the properties of Earth and planetary system components. The Satellite Missions section solicits the contributions on (but not limited to) satellite-borne remote sensing instrument design, development and prototyping, data acquisition, interpretation and inversion, mission product development and validation, advancement of applied remote sensing theory, and data assimilation.

The scope of the section covers a wide range of satellite observation applications including environmental monitoring, meteorology, weather prediction, map making and others. This encompasses detecting changes in the content and composition of Earth's atmosphere, trace gas and aerosols, vegetation, sea state, ocean color, ice and snow fields, ocean currents, energy flows, fires, city lights, or other types of environmental information collected using satellites. In addition, the section welcomes the submissions devoted to the diverse research aspects conducted with essential use of satellite data, such as investigations of global climate and environment evolution, improvements of chemistry transport modeling, development of agricultural and urban monitoring technologies, advancement of early warning system for natural hazards, etc.