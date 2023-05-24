colin echeverría aitken
Vassar College
Poughkeepsie, United States
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
Vassar College
Poughkeepsie, United States
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (CSIR)
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Non-coding RNA
The Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI)
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM)
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
RNA Processing and Regulation
Leeds Beckett University
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Non-coding RNA
Poznań University of Technology
Poznań, Poland
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
Indiana University
Bloomington, United States
Community Reviewer
Non-coding RNA
University of Denver
Denver, United States
Community Reviewer
RNP Biogenesis and Function
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
University of Delaware
Newark, United States
Community Reviewer
RNP Biogenesis and Function
UMR7365 Ingénierie Moléculaire et Physiopathologie Articulaire (IMOPA)
Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy, France
Community Reviewer
RNA Processing and Regulation
University of Birmingham
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
RNP Biogenesis and Function
University of Sunderland
Sunderland, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Non-coding RNA
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
New England Biolabs
Ipswich, United States
Community Reviewer
RNA Structure and Evolution
Advanced Medical and Dental Institute, University of Science Malaysia (USM)
Penang, Malaysia
Community Reviewer
Non-coding RNA