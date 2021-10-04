Scope

The RNA Processing and Regulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate mechanisms and pathways involved in mRNA processing, transcription, and translation regulation across all domains of life.

Led by Dr. Marc Graille from École Polytechnique and Dr. Roderic Guigó from Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG), the RNA Processing and Regulation section welcomes submissions in various domains of RNA research, which aim to enhance our understanding of the complex processes governing gene expression and regulation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alternative pre-mRNA splicing

computational approaches to RNA regulatory networks

control of gene expression at the transcriptional and translational levels

hijacking of translation apparatus upon viral infections

mRNA 3' tailing and 5' capping

mRNA quality control processes (RNA damage, ribosome stalling, etc.)

mRNA stability, metabolism, and decay

RNA post-transcriptional modifications (or epitranscriptomics)

transcriptome analysis in physiological and pathological statuses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the central biological processes in any of the three domains of life.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.