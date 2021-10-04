Scope

The RNA Structure and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the multifaceted functional aspects of RNA molecules from various perspectives.

Led by Dr. Luc Jaeger from the University of California, Santa Barbara, the RNA Structure and Evolution section welcomes submissions in the various domains of RNA research, which connect the past, present, and future of functional RNA molecules and their applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biophysical, biochemical, and chemical properties of RNA

in vitro selection and evolution of RNA (aptamers, ribozymes)

origins of translation, ribosome structure, and evolution

prebiotic RNA synthesis and evolution, RNA world hypothesis

RNA catalysis, ribozymes, and riboswitches

RNA fitness landscape, RNA networks

RNA interactions, structure, folding, and self-assembly

RNA structure prediction and methods of characterization

RNA structure, modularity, and synthetic biology

RNA self-assembly, RNA structure design, and nanotechnology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structural, chemical, biochemical, and evolutionary aspects of RNA molecules and their functions.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.