Scope

The RNP Biogenesis and Function section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of ribonucleoprotein (RNP) particles and their role in gene expression.

Led by Dr. A. Gregory Matera from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the RNP Biogenesis and Function section welcomes submissions in the various domains of RNA research, which connect the understanding of RNP assembly, transportation, and function.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assembly of non-coding RNPs (ribosomes, spliceosomes, RNAi complexes, and more)

chemical composition and localization of RNP-rich structures or subdomains

methods to detect RNP formation in vitro or in vivo

RNA processing: mRNP formation, transport, and site-specific translation or degradation

structure-function studies of RNP complexes (protein and nucleic acid interactions)

transcriptomics, proteomics, and genomics of RNPs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the roles of ribonucleoproteins in biological processes.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: No SDG applicable.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of RNA research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.