Image of rows of lettuce growing in a vertical farm

Optimizing conditions for vertical farming

Figure showing examples of dynamic changes in the vertical farming growth environment during different phases of the production cycle, as well as during any day during the vegetative phase

Frontiers in Science Lead Article

Published on 24 Sep 2024

Vertical farming goes dynamic: optimizing resource use efficiency, product quality, and energy costs

  • Elias Kaiser
  • Paul Kusuma
  • Silvere Vialet-Chabrand
  • Kevin Folta
  • Ying Liu
  • Hendrik Poorter
  • Nik Woning
  • Samikshya Shrestha
  • Aitor Ciarreta
  • Jordan van Brenk
  • Margarethe Karpe
  • Yongran Ji
  • Stephan David
  • Cristina Zepeda
  • Xin-Guang Zhu
  • Katharina Huntenburg
  • Julian C. Verdonk
  • Ernst Woltering
  • Paul P. G. Gauthier
  • Sarah Courbier
  • Gail Taylor
  • Leo F. M. Marcelis
doi 10.3389/fsci.2024.1411259
ARTICLE EVENT

Discussion with the article authors

Join a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for deploying dynamic environmental control in vertical farming systems.  

Date & time:  26 November 2024 at 16:00 CET
Register

