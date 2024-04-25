Genomic surveillance of pathogens

Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 25 Apr 2024
Real-time genomic surveillance for enhanced control of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance
- 1,341 views
Frontiers in Science Lead Article
Published on 25 Apr 2024
A summary of the lead article in a Q&A format, with infographics and a video.
An article on zoonotic diseases written for—and peer reviewed by—kids aged 8-15 years.
Insights gained from the systemic use of whole genome sequencing (WGS) to monitor novel variants of SARS-CoV-2 during the COVID-19 pandemic have accelerated the wider integration of WGS for infectious disease and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance and a One Health approach to inform prevention and control strategies, including vaccination.
Pandemic preparedness requires worldwide deployment of agile integrated genomic, clinical, and epidemiologic surveillance systems with seamless interoperability and global interconnectivity—allowing real-time monitoring of the emergence, spread, virulence, and evolution of pathogens, using a One Health perspective.
One Health genomic surveillance requires wider cross-sectorial collaboration and data sharing in line with ethical regulations, between laboratories, health agencies, surveillance databases, and the broader scientific community—using FAIR principles regarding findability, accessibility, interoperability, and reusability.
International harmonization of methods and nomenclature for genomic surveillance as well as support for timely data sharing are key steps to enable coordinated global responses to cross-border threats from infectious diseases and AMR.
Continued investment to enhance laboratory capacity, provide access to validated genomic data analytical tools, train an expert workforce (including health professionals), and achieve a comprehensive digital health information infrastructure must address international resource inequalities to ensure universal access.
Academic, public health, and non-governmental organizations should share best practices to advance the equitable deployment of pathogen genomics through collaborative initiatives at regional and global levels.
Join a complimentary virtual symposium on next steps for real-time, global genomic surveillance of pathogens.
Genomic sequence analysis should be adopted because it provides four types of pathogen “intel”—epidemiological, clinical, epidemic, and biological—to help fight infectious diseases, outlines Prof David M. Engelthaler of the Translational Genomics Research Institute, USA.
Capacity, access, data quality, and ethical issues must be addressed for global adoption of genomic surveillance, highlight Dr Stephen A. Morse of IHRC Inc, USA, and Dr Segaran P. Pillai of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
Scientists champion global genomic surveillance using latest technologies and a “One Health” approach to protect against novel pathogens like avian influenza and antimicrobial resistance, catching epidemics before they start.
Real-time genomic surveillance, which uses sequencing to analyse the genetic material of pathogens, could prevent the next pandemic, a new study says.
The Covid-19 pandemic turned the world upside down. In fighting it, one of our most important weapons was genomic surveillance, based on whole genome sequencing, which collects all the genetic data of a given microorganism.
Follow the science, follow Frontiers in Science