An Editorial on the Frontiers in Science Lead Article

Organoid intelligence (OI): the new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish

We, the participants of the First Organoid Intelligence Workshop – “Forming an OI Community” (22–24 February 2022), call on the international scientific community to explore the potential of human brain-based organoid cell cultures to advance our understanding of the brain and unleash new forms of biocomputing while recognizing and addressing the associated ethical implications.

The term “organoid intelligence” (OI) has been coined to describe this research and development approach (1) in a manner consistent with the term “artificial intelligence” (AI) – used to describe the enablement of computers to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence.

OI has the potential for diverse and far-reaching applications that could benefit humankind and our planet, and which urge the strategic development of OI as a collaborative scientific discipline. OI holds promise to elucidate the physiology of human cognitive functions such as memory and learning. It presents game-changing opportunities in biological and hybrid computing that could overcome significant limitations in silicon-based computing. It offers the prospect of unparalleled advances in interfaces between brains and machines. Finally, OI could allow breakthroughs in modeling and treating dementias and other neurogenerative disorders that cause an immense and growing disease burden globally.

Realizing the world-changing potential of OI will require scientific breakthroughs (1). We need advances in human stem cell technology and bioengineering to recreate brain architectures and to model their potential for pseudo-cognitive capabilities. We need interface breakthroughs to allow us to deliver input signals to organoids, measure output signals, and employ feedback mechanisms to model learning processes. We also need novel machine learning, big data, and AI technologies to allow us to understand brain organoids.

In addition to confronting these scientific and technical challenges, we also need to anticipate (as far as possible) and address the significant and largely unexplored ethical challenges associated with this research. We must be alert to any possibility that organoids could develop forms or aspects of consciousness and mitigate and safeguard against this. The cell donor’s personal rights and interests are among other important considerations. These issues warrant stringent, ongoing discussions throughout the development of OI toward an accepted ethical framework. Such discussions should include all relevant stakeholders and take due account of public values.

We are only just beginning this multidisciplinary and multistakeholder endeavor. The potential benefits are world-changing, but the challenges are daunting. We call on the scientific community to join us on this journey. Only by collaborating will we be able to realize the full potential of OI to advance science, technology, and medicine.

Acknowledgments

The First Organoid Intelligence Workshop – “Forming an OI Community” took place online on 22–24 February 2022 with financial support from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, the Johns Hopkins University Whiting School of Engineering, the Transatlantic Think-Tank for Toxicology (t4), and Frontiers. The authors would like to thank Lee Baker for editing it on behalf of the Frontiers in Science Editorial Office.

