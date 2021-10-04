Scope

The Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology section is dedicated to publishing psychological research focused on advancing understanding of attitudes, political dynamics, and justice in social relations.

Led by Dr. Richard Eibach from the University of Waterloo, the Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology section welcomes submissions that make innovative contributions to advancing social psychological theory and developing practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attitude structure and function

attitude change and persuasion processes

the relations between attitudes and behavior

cognitive and motivational foundations of sociopolitical ideologies

conspiracy theories and political scapegoating

democratic citizenship, civic engagement, and political trust

distributive, procedural, retributive, restorative, and transformative justice

equality and equity in social relations

historical representations including collective memory and collective trauma

ideological polarization and partisanship

issue framing and political mobilization

patriotism and nationalism

peace and conflict

policy impacts on well-being and flourishing

political dogmatism and authoritarianism

political emotions

political extremism and radicalization

political judgment and voter decision-making

political knowledge and misinformation

political opinion and the ideological structure of attitudes

politicized collective identities

power, inequality, and social hierarchies

propaganda and manipulation of public opinion

reconciliation and intergroup relations in conflict and post-conflict societies

resistance and reactions to social change

social movements and collective action

sociopolitical contexts of stereotyping, prejudice, and discrimination

tolerance and respect for diversity

violent and nonviolent conflict resolution and/or reduction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of attitudes, social justice and political psychology, with a focus on the topics listed above.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of political dynamics, justice in social relations, and practical applications of social psychology, in relation to United Nation's SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social psychology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.