Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
Signals and Meaning-Context Articulations: Role of Emotions and their Salience in the Social Representations of Protective Policies in 11 Countries
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 31 Jul 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Review
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
Systematic Review
Published on 23 Jul 2026
in Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
Editorial
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Intergroup Relations and Group Processes
Original Research
Accepted on 29 Jun 2026
in Computational Social Psychology
Original Research
Published on 29 Jun 2026
in Intergroup Relations and Group Processes
Review
Published on 04 Jun 2026
in Intergroup Relations and Group Processes
Original Research
Published on 11 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Correction
Published on 06 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Correction
Published on 04 May 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Opinion
Published on 21 Apr 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 24 Mar 2026
in Intergroup Relations and Group Processes
Review
Published on 19 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Accepted on 16 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Review
Published on 11 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 10 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 05 Mar 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Brief Research Report
Published on 27 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Original Research
Published on 25 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Review
Published on 18 Feb 2026
in Computational Social Psychology
Original Research
Published on 10 Feb 2026
in Attitudes, Social Justice and Political Psychology
Hypothesis and Theory
Published on 03 Feb 2026
in Intergroup Relations and Group Processes