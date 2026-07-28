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Western University
London, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
University of Perugia
Perugia, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
Loyola Marymount University
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, United States
Associate Editor
Gender, Sexuality and Relationships